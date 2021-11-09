Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 511,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,541 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.44% of Dril-Quip worth $17,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 229.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 1st quarter worth about $260,000.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DRQ. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.56.

In other news, Director A P. Shukis sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $56,796.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $129,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,552 shares of company stock worth $1,580,955. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRQ opened at $23.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.07. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.23 and a twelve month high of $40.62. The stock has a market cap of $841.13 million, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Dril-Quip Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.