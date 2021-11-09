Northern Trust Corp Decreases Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,780 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.51% of Spectrum Brands worth $18,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 219,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 208.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,755 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPB opened at $96.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.80. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.13 and a fifty-two week high of $99.34.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.25.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

