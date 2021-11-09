Northern Trust Corp Has $17.06 Million Position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 715,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 72,501 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.78% of Seres Therapeutics worth $17,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCRB. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,063,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 37.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,647,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,659 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 824.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 974,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,068,000 after purchasing an additional 869,225 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 5.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,919,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,120,000 after purchasing an additional 638,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,420,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,141,000 after purchasing an additional 273,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCRB shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seres Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Shares of MCRB stock opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average of $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The company has a market capitalization of $648.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 3.64.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

