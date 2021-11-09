Northern Trust Corp Has $17.06 Million Stock Holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 490,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,344 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.40% of Premier worth $17,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Premier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,634,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Premier by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 54,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the 1st quarter worth approximately $494,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Premier by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 108,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 39,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PINC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Premier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

Premier stock opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Premier, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.00 and its 200 day moving average is $36.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.21.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Premier had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $3,959,812.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $593,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,659,042 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.