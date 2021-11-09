Northern Trust Corp Purchases 32,717 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 652,690 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,717 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.27% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $17,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 355.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 856.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

BHLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 1,420 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.95 per share, for a total transaction of $34,009.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David Brunelle acquired 5,000 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.79 per share, with a total value of $118,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,349.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 10,230 shares of company stock valued at $246,828 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BHLB opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $29.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.92. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 23.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.87%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.