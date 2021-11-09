Northern Trust Corp Sells 72,062 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,062 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.86% of Shoe Carnival worth $17,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 4,640.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Shoe Carnival during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,500 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $56,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $39.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day moving average of $34.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.48. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $42.83.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $332.23 million during the quarter. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 32.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SCVL. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

