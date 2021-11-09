Northern Trust Corp Sells 7,720 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 524,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,720 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.99% of RadNet worth $17,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RadNet by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,186,000 after buying an additional 36,461 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RadNet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,952,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,478,000 after buying an additional 61,023 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in RadNet during the second quarter worth $2,954,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RadNet in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,282,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RadNet alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RDNT shares. Raymond James downgraded RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays started coverage on RadNet in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RadNet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

Shares of RDNT stock opened at $33.45 on Tuesday. RadNet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $38.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.72 and a beta of 1.64.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. RadNet had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $332.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $999,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David L. Swartz purchased 4,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.47 per share, with a total value of $151,250.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.