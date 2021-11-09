Northern Trust Corp Sells 89,099 Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,099 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.07% of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA worth $17,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 441.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

FMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

NYSE:FMS opened at $34.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.22. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $44.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.82.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 8.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

