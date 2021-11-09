Northern Trust Corp Sells 9,443 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,443 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.24% of Axcelis Technologies worth $16,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACLS. FMR LLC increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

ACLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In related news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 6,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $394,106.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $150,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,261,543. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $61.85 on Tuesday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $63.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.95.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.