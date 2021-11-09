Novacoin Tops One Day Volume of $1,543.00 (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 9th. Novacoin has a market capitalization of $896,818.79 and $1,543.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Novacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000570 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Novacoin has traded 44.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67,395.98 or 1.00023966 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00053327 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00004770 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00041209 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $439.65 or 0.00652495 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Novacoin Coin Profile

Novacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Buying and Selling Novacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

