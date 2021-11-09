NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,592 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.25% of NOW worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNOW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in NOW during the 1st quarter valued at $913,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NOW by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,129,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,394,000 after purchasing an additional 46,335 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NOW during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in NOW by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 130,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 9,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in NOW by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 10,491 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NOW alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on DNOW. Stephens upgraded shares of NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NOW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

NOW stock opened at $9.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average is $9.03. NOW Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $11.98.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. NOW had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NOW Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,317.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOW Profile

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.