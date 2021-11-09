NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.360-$4.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NVEE stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.79. 62,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.40. NV5 Global has a one year low of $61.84 and a one year high of $115.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.72 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 11.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NV5 Global will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVEE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised NV5 Global from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In other NV5 Global news, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.62, for a total transaction of $246,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,326.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total value of $1,013,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,200,050. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NV5 Global stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.51% of NV5 Global worth $7,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

