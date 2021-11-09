OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised OCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of OCI in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

OCINF remained flat at $$27.20 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495. OCI has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.71.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, nitrogen exacote, nitrogen argon, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

