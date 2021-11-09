ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 9th. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular exchanges. ODIN PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and $27,871.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00075585 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00079110 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.79 or 0.00100591 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,161.03 or 0.99651252 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,736.36 or 0.07027657 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00020371 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol . The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ODIN PROTOCOL

