OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 306.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,293 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,435 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of OFG Bancorp worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

OFG Bancorp stock opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $27.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.90. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.97.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $134.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG).

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.