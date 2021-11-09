Orient Walt 24 Hour Volume Reaches $84,057.00 (HTDF)

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 9th. In the last week, Orient Walt has traded 49.6% lower against the dollar. One Orient Walt coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orient Walt has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and $84,057.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00075585 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00079110 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.79 or 0.00100591 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,161.03 or 0.99651252 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,736.36 or 0.07027657 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00020371 BTC.

About Orient Walt

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Buying and Selling Orient Walt

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orient Walt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orient Walt using one of the exchanges listed above.

