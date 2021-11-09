Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Stock Position Raised by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,068,944 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,209 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.91% of Ormat Technologies worth $74,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORA. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 624,908 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,074,000 after purchasing an additional 341,250 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 677.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,264 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,831,000 after purchasing an additional 231,164 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,016,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,670,000 after purchasing an additional 178,056 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,197,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,051,000 after purchasing an additional 172,192 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,389 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,123,000 after purchasing an additional 163,116 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $78.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.20 and a 200-day moving average of $69.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.37. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.71 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 3.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.60.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

