Oxygen (OXY) Trading Up 5.2% Over Last 7 Days

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. In the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. Oxygen has a market cap of $147.40 million and $1.30 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxygen coin can currently be bought for $2.34 or 0.00003471 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00007629 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

Oxygen (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,024,966 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.