Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Sells $951,888.64 in Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 59,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $951,888.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 64,500 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $1,004,910.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 41,108 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $658,550.16.

On Thursday, October 28th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 46,339 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $725,205.35.

PARR stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.33. The company had a trading volume of 237,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,149. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $20.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $982.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.33.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.23. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 68.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARR. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Par Pacific by 253.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

