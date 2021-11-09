Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) CFO Buys $13,154.61 in Stock

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) CFO Walter Rusnak bought 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.93 per share, for a total transaction of $13,154.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Walter Rusnak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Walter Rusnak bought 1,000 shares of Pathfinder Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $16,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PBHC remained flat at $$17.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. 2,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,105. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.32. The firm has a market cap of $77.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Pathfinder Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBHC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,182 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 41,241 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the investment in Pathfinder Bank. It offers checking and savings account, loans, and digital banking services for retail and business customers through its subsidiary. The firm also provides overdraft protection and mobile payments for individual clients; and cash management sweep account, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services for business clients.

