PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Truist Securities

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $275.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PYPL. Truist reduced their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their target price on PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.72.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $25.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,038,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,502,038. The company has a market capitalization of $239.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal has a 1 year low of $178.60 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $262.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $2,752,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at $65,270,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,314 shares of company stock worth $8,528,773. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

