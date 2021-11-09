Phore Tops One Day Volume of $76,035.00 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 9th. Phore has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and $76,035.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can now be purchased for about $0.0833 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Phore has traded 32.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011730 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $300.14 or 0.00445438 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,322,808 coins. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

