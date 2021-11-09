Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Sells $21,000.00 in Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $21,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mitchell G. Tyson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Mitchell G. Tyson sold 1,500 shares of Photronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $21,000.00.

NASDAQ:PLAB traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.19. 264,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,626. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.88. Photronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. Photronics had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Photronics by 211.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Photronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Photronics by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Photronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Photronics by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

