Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 56.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,967 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Phreesia worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PHR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,550,000 after buying an additional 2,011,791 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,274,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,211 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,198,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,871,000 after acquiring an additional 414,895 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,908,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,484,000 after acquiring an additional 288,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Phreesia alerts:

In other news, SVP David Linetsky sold 5,451 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $386,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 10,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $379,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 163,580 shares of company stock worth $11,296,363. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHR opened at $74.89 on Tuesday. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $81.59. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.28 and a 200-day moving average of $61.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.99 and a beta of 1.32.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $51.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.22 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 27.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

PHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.10.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.