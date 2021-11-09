Piper Sandler Weighs in on Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 7th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.77. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of SAMG opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.87. The company has a market cap of $238.89 million, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.70. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $17.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAMG. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 45.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 176.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 12,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.