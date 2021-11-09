Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,148,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 514,985 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.79% of Pitney Bowes worth $27,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PBI. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,258,000. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,864,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,592,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,831,000 after purchasing an additional 574,695 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 55.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,410,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after purchasing an additional 503,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,235,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBI stock opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.18 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 69.92 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 129.88%. The business had revenue of $875.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

