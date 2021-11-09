PKG Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,608.00 (PKG)

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 9th. PKG Token has a total market cap of $581,662.48 and approximately $1,608.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PKG Token coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PKG Token has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00075843 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00078515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.68 or 0.00100452 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,312.59 or 0.99900199 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,735.96 or 0.07028747 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00020376 BTC.

PKG Token Coin Profile

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 coins. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg

PKG Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PKG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PKG Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PKG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

