Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,923 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of Planet Fitness worth $6,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

In other Planet Fitness news, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $69,290.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,762.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $3,867,181.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLNT opened at $95.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 309.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.84. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.86 and a 12-month high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.07.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.