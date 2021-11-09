Plian Trading 27.9% Higher This Week (PI)

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 9th. Plian has a total market capitalization of $17.73 million and $193,159.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Plian has traded up 27.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Plian coin can currently be bought for $0.0204 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Plian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00050762 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.39 or 0.00224625 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00011862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.71 or 0.00093052 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004305 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Plian Profile

Plian is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 868,627,499 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Plian Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Plian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Plian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.