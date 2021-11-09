PlotX (PLOT) Trading 10.8% Higher This Week

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 9th. One PlotX coin can now be bought for $0.0560 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. PlotX has a total market capitalization of $3.71 million and $208,123.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PlotX has traded up 10.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PlotX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00050537 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.24 or 0.00224454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00011814 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.70 or 0.00093049 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004312 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About PlotX

PLOT is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. PlotX’s official website is plotx.io . PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

Buying and Selling PlotX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlotX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlotX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlotX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlotX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.