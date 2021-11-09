POA (POA) Hits Market Capitalization of $8.84 Million

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 855% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Over the last week, POA has traded 77% higher against the US dollar. POA has a market cap of $8.84 million and approximately $134.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0301 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
About POA
POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,539,514 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official website is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for POA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.