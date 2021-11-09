Polkastarter (POLS) Market Cap Achieves $260.20 Million

Polkastarter (CURRENCY:POLS) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 9th. Polkastarter has a total market cap of $260.20 million and $28.78 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polkastarter has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One Polkastarter coin can now be bought for approximately $3.20 or 0.00004749 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00050762 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.39 or 0.00224625 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00011862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.71 or 0.00093052 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004305 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Polkastarter Profile

Polkastarter (POLS) is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,301,332 coins. Polkastarter’s official website is www.polkastarter.com/token . Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

Buying and Selling Polkastarter

