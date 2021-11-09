PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 544,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,959 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.82% of PROG worth $26,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in PROG by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of PROG by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PROG by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of PROG by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the 1st quarter worth about $416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Get PROG alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $46.95 on Tuesday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.16.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. PROG had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $650.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. PROG’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens downgraded shares of PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PROG presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG).

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.