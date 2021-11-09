Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,409 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,998 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $6,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,606,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $689,723,000 after purchasing an additional 185,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,946,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $502,162,000 after buying an additional 405,473 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,095,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,237,000 after buying an additional 22,840 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 21.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,715,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,007,000 after buying an additional 472,977 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,493,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,217,000 after buying an additional 70,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $77.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.76. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.06 and a twelve month high of $83.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $282.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Prosperity Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 35.38%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

