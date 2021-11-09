Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 325.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,439 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of Radian Group worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Radian Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Radian Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 292,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Radian Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Radian Group by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Radian Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 183,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $336,692.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $76,025.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RDN. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. Radian Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.89 and a twelve month high of $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.10.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.04). Radian Group had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

