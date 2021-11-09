Ratecoin (XRA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $25.00

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded down 49.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. Over the last seven days, Ratecoin has traded 46.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ratecoin has a total market capitalization of $82,489.47 and $25.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ratecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Ratecoin Coin Profile

XRA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. The official message board for Ratecoin is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum . Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ratecoin is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

Buying and Selling Ratecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ratecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ratecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

