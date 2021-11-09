Raymond James Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.89. Raymond James also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on PBA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.36.

Shares of PBA stock opened at $34.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average of $32.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.43. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of $21.20 and a twelve month high of $34.73.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,852,000 after acquiring an additional 11,980 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,392 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,529,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,117,000 after purchasing an additional 386,958 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $909,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 127,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. 52.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.69%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.