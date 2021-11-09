Raymond James Comments on Enerflex Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enerflex in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enerflex’s FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EFX. National Bankshares downgraded Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$12.50 to C$10.75 in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their target price on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Enerflex to C$10.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enerflex in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.64.

Shares of TSE EFX opened at C$8.91 on Tuesday. Enerflex has a twelve month low of C$5.07 and a twelve month high of C$11.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$799.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

