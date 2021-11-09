Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Stock Holdings Raised by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its stake in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,970,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,083 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.41% of Realogy worth $72,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLGY. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Realogy by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 17,541 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Realogy by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 134,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 27,950 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Realogy by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Realogy by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,228,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,585,000 after buying an additional 491,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Realogy during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RLGY shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Realogy in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realogy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.

Shares of NYSE:RLGY opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 2.57. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $21.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Realogy had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

