Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 46.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,185 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $26,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RETA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $11,462,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 285.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RETA opened at $107.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.62. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $76.34 and a one year high of $186.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.47.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a negative net margin of 3,498.16%. The company had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 428.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

