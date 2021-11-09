RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 9th. In the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a total market capitalization of $166.66 million and approximately $5.42 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $197.17 or 0.00292631 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.87 or 0.00158610 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.45 or 0.00106046 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003593 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000990 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RFOX is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

