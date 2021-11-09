Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 28,500 Shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.75% of Alpha Pro Tech worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at $479,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at $626,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 121,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 8,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APT stock opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $20.54. The firm has a market cap of $71.77 million, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of -1.56.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.30). Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 22.12%.

Alpha Pro Tech Profile

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is engaged in the business of protecting people, products and environment. It develops, manufactures and markets disposable and limited use protective apparel products for the industries, clean room, medical and dental markets. The company operates through the followings segments: Disposable Protective Apparel segment and Building Supply segment.

