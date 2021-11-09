Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RNLSY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC upgraded Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Get Renault alerts:

OTCMKTS RNLSY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.44. 21,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,186. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average is $7.68. Renault has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $9.84.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.