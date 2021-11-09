Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November, 9th (ADAP, AFIN, AGL, AKBA, AKU, AMSC, AQB, ARQT, ATNX, BRC)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, November 9th:

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on cancer immunotherapy products based on T-cell receptor platform. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is based in Abingdon, United Kingdom. “

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc alerts:

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “American Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It invests in power companies, lifestyle centers and retail properties. American Finance Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

agilon health (NYSE:AGL)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “agilon health inc. which partners with primary care physicians to provide healthcare services. agilon health inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics based on hypoxia inducible factor biology for patients with kidney disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from $3.50 to $2.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “American Superconductor Corporation is a leading energy technologies company. The company develops and sells a wide range of products and solutions based on power electronic systems and high temperature superconductor wires that dramatically improve the efficiency, reliability and quality of electricity during its generation, transmission, distribution and use. The company is a dominant force in alternative energy, offering grid interconnection solutions as well as licensed wind energy designs and electrical systems. As the world’s principal supplier of HTS wire, AMSC is enabling a new generation of compact, high-power electrical products, including power cables, grid-level surge protectors, motors, generators, and advanced transportation and defense systems. AMSC also provides utility and industrial customers worldwide with voltage regulation systems that dramatically enhance power grid capacity, reliability and security, as well as industrial productivity. “

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on enhancing productivity in aquaculture. The company operates primarily in Maynard, Massachusetts and Fortune, Prince Edward Island. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is based in Maynard, United States. “

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARQ-151, ARQ-154 and ARQ-252 for multiple indications, including psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis and eczema, which are in clinical stage. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California. “

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Athenex, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company’s platform including an Oncology Innovation Platform, a Commercial Platform and a Global Supply Chain Platform. It operates primarily in Buffalo and Clarence, New York, Cranford, New Jersey, Houston, Texas, Chicago, Illinois, Hong Kong and Taipei Taiwan. Athenex, Inc. is based in Buffalo, United States. “

Brady (NYSE:BRC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Brady Corporation is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. The Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady helps identify people and enhance security by ensuring the right persons are in the right places at the right time. Brady helps customers create and maintain safer work environments and comply with regulatory standards. Brady high-performance materials clearly identify products, components and other assets, even in the most extreme conditions. “

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Switchback II Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Switchback II Corporation is based in Dallas, Texas. “

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $71.00 to $82.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.