Richard S. Jr. Swartz Sells 1,125 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Stock

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $128,013.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MYRG traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.37. The company had a trading volume of 57,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,228. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. MYR Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.15 and a 1-year high of $116.30. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.09.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $610.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 1,377.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,646,000 after acquiring an additional 365,516 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in MYR Group by 23.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 510,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,381,000 after buying an additional 96,917 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MYR Group by 184.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after buying an additional 76,779 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MYR Group by 70.1% during the second quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 136,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after buying an additional 56,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in MYR Group by 25.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 221,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,899,000 after buying an additional 45,238 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MYR Group

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

