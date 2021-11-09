Rope ($ROPE) Achieves Market Cap of $318,031.50

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 9th. One Rope coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.36 or 0.00016857 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rope has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. Rope has a market capitalization of $318,031.50 and $2,237.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00075843 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00078515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.68 or 0.00100452 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,312.59 or 0.99900199 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,735.96 or 0.07028747 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00020376 BTC.

Rope Coin Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rope is rope.lol

Buying and Selling Rope

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rope should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rope using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

