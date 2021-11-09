SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $371.27.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other SBA Communications news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total value of $24,527,422.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,403,755.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 2,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $820,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 247,952 shares of company stock valued at $89,696,655. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 10.9% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,951,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in SBA Communications by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 84,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 12,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,325,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded up $1.47 on Tuesday, reaching $349.46. 398,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,863. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $369.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.34. The company has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.87 and a beta of 0.25.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.21%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

