Sentinel (DVPN) Price Down 5.8% Over Last Week

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Sentinel has a total market cap of $178.77 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0323 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Sentinel has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000017 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 13,121,194,510 coins and its circulating supply is 5,534,060,872 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

