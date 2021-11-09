SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.71% of SiTime worth $17,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SiTime during the first quarter worth about $41,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in SiTime during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in SiTime by 14.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in SiTime during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SiTime during the first quarter worth about $212,000. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SiTime alerts:

NASDAQ SITM opened at $291.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -7,283.50, a PEG ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.64. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $75.81 and a 1-year high of $301.52.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $58,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.68, for a total value of $599,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,866 shares of company stock worth $14,648,013. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SITM shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays increased their price target on SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.33.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.