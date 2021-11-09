Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,438 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of Sleep Number worth $27,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Sleep Number by 133.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 11,967 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the second quarter worth approximately $766,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sleep Number by 70.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,747,000 after acquiring an additional 74,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Sleep Number by 5.2% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number stock opened at $88.07 on Tuesday. Sleep Number Co. has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $151.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.41.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 58.26%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNBR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.80.

In other news, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $1,453,700.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $155,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

